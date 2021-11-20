FOX News Rundown EXTRA: What Can Be Done To Bring Energy Prices Down?

Energy prices have become a major headache for the Biden administration, with the soaring gas prices forcing the President to urge OPEC to increase oil production. Several lawmakers are encouraging the administration to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Republican Congressman John R. Curtis of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District joins to discuss the high energy prices Americans are facing and why he believes the Biden administration has been offering the wrong solutions. He goes on to explain why Republicans must have a seat at the table during discussions surrounding energy and climate issues and his hope that the parties can come together on important issues.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO