Energy Industry

FOX News Rundown EXTRA: What Can Be Done To Bring Energy Prices Down?

Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy prices have become a major burden for both consumers and the Biden administration. The soaring gas prices have even forced the President to recently urge OPEC to increase oil production. Several lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader...

Fox News

Strategic Petroleum Reserve release a 'Band-Aid': Moran

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) explained how President Biden's order to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a "Band-Aid" Wednesday on "Your World." WATTERS: BIDEN'S STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE RELEASE 'LIKE BRINGING 2 TRISCUITS TO THANKSGIVING DINNER'. JERRY MORAN: …Once again, [this administration is] trying to...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fighting gas prices, U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil

AP — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record-setting 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy-consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom, and China. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets, but also at helping Americans cope […]
Politics Rundown: Gas prices rise and House passes bill

President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate rising gas prices as the national average soared to $3.49 per gallon. Biden said illegal conduct and “anti-consumer” behavior caused the recent spike in the cost of fuel. To offset the price surge, the White House continues to consider releasing crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an underground emergency oil supply.
Energy Sec'y to News 3: Forecasts show gas prices dropping

Las Vegas (KSNV) — I’m headed to a local gas station to ask drivers what they think about the price they're paying. “The price right now - they are going up. For us, for the people that hardly make a living, it's kinda hard, you know,” a man told me as he sat in his Toyota pickup.
Fox News

What’s Driving Our High Energy Prices?

Energy prices have become a major headache for the Biden administration, with the soaring gas prices forcing the President to urge OPEC to increase oil production. Several lawmakers are encouraging the administration to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Republican Congressman John R. Curtis of Utah’s 3rd Congressional District joins to discuss the high energy prices Americans are facing and why he believes the Biden administration has been offering the wrong solutions. He goes on to explain why Republicans must have a seat at the table during discussions surrounding energy and climate issues and his hope that the parties can come together on important issues.
Washington Post

Prices are going up. Can Biden bring them down?

What levers do presidents have to slow inflation? How much of our current economic situation can be attributed to President Biden’s policies and what can he really do to change the course of the American economy in the months ahead?. As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and the economy...
Fox News

Americans wake up to Biden's economic train wreck

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
