Last Saturday we learned that Ohio State has a better football team than Purdue. It wasn’t a shocking revelation. If you’ve read my stuff over the last few years, you know I’m the last person to give Purdue and Jeff Brohm a free pass after a loss, but I’m happy to offer a free pass after last weekend. Brohm and company threw the kitchen sink at Ohio State early and it didn’t work. No shame in losing to a team like Ohio State, especially on the road against a Buckeye team looking to make every game a “statement game” after getting knocked off by Oregon early in the year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO