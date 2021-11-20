Know everything I need for a good Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving and families are excited to gather once again, but with extended family visiting, opening and forgetting to close doors — it is important to remember that our beloved pets are more at risk of getting lost this time of year. In preparation, it’s vital to know what to do when you encounter a friendly lost pet. Despite what you may have been taught, the right thing to do isn’t to take the pet to an animal shelter — it’s to hold onto them and let your community know where they can be found: post photos to social media, walk the pet around to see if anyone recognizes him/her, and file a found report online with your local shelter. Holding onto a found dog or cat for 48 hours vastly increases the likelihood of a family reunion. One animal shelter found that 85 percent of lost pets who were held for 48 hours were returned home, as opposed to 26 percent of pets taken directly to the shelter. This is likely because most pets don’t stray too far from home: a 2020 study out of Dallas found that nearly half of stray dogs were a mere 400 feet from home and almost all were within a mile of their houses.

PETS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO