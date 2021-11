It’s not every day where a goalie can allow four goals and you go, “Thank goodness for the goaltending,” at the end of the game. But when the team in front of them concedes 52 even-strength chances, 43 shots on goal, 11 high-danger chances and four power play opportunities, and yet they still manage to put together over a 0.900 save percentage and pitch a shutout for the final frame, that win is all theirs to savor.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO