Finders keepers ... until it squeezes the truth out of you

After her last 70.3 of the year, Carrie Dettmer planned to take a much-needed off-season. But during a massage to kick off her period of relaxation, she found she couldn't actually relax. "I'm embarrassed to admit that while I was supposed to be zoning out on the massage table, I picked up my phone and started looking at the messages on my training Slack group," Dettmer said. It was only a few hours into her so-called "rest" when she found herself ready to pull the trigger on a mid-winter half-iron in Sarasota. "I found out that two people I know were going and suddenly, it seemed like I didn't need as much rest as I'd planned. In fact, it seemed like too much." A quick text to her coach to get his opinion set Dettmer straight, but she was shocked to realize how easy it was for her to renege on her off-season plans because of a few minutes of FOMO.

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO