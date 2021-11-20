ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Finders keepers ... until it squeezes the truth out of you

thelandonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I take things that don’t belong to me, which I suppose makes me an occasional thief, but I only take things I know have either been thrown away or I’m absolutely sure are about to be thrown away, which makes me more of a dumpster diver than a...

www.thelandonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Courier

Debra-Lynn B. Hook: Remembering fun in a pandemic world

My friend and I were on the phone talking about all we had to do this week. Work. Doctor appointments. Work. Getting ready for Thanksgiving. Work. Cleaning the bathroom. Work. COVID-19 boosters. Work. “Do you sense something missing in all this?” my friend said, her voice afloat with monotone. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finders Keepers#Hips
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!

What could it be? Aliens? A portal to somewhere else? A skilfully blown and decided giant smoke ring?. Well, there may be a quotidian explanation, but before we get into that, let's just admit that you've probably never seen anything like this before. We sure haven't, anyway. The video was filmed by a family in Lambert, Montana, which is in Richland County on the far eastern border of the state.
MONTANA STATE
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
Santa Clarita Radio

Are Puffy Lux Mattresses Reliable? Find Out The Truth In This Review

Puffy has remained one of the top mattress brands in the USA since it started production in 2017. Arthur Andreasyan who is the founder of Puffy is passionate about providing people with mattresses that give a feel of sleeping on a cloud thereby enhancing the sleeping experience. Although they started with all-foam designs, their mattresses are now fully hybrid with great support for the users. If you have been thinking of purchasing the Puffy Lux Mattress and are wondering if it’s the right choice for you, then you better read this full review of the mattress.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Complex

Kanye West Says God Can Bring Kimye Back Together, Admits to Making ‘Mistakes’ During Marriage

It appears Kanye West is still fighting for his marriage. While visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, the polarizing artist took the mic and began reflecting on the mistakes he made throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian. West admitted to the crowd that some of his behavior was unacceptable, but remained hopeful he could change the narrative and ultimately repair the damage that was caused.
HOMELESS
triathlete.com

The Hard Truth About Why You Struggle to Take an Off-Season

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. After her last 70.3 of the year, Carrie Dettmer planned to take a much-needed off-season. But during a massage to kick off her period of relaxation, she found she couldn’t actually relax. “I’m embarrassed to admit that while I was supposed to be zoning out on the massage table, I picked up my phone and started looking at the messages on my training Slack group,” Dettmer said. It was only a few hours into her so-called “rest” when she found herself ready to pull the trigger on a mid-winter half-iron in Sarasota. “I found out that two people I know were going and suddenly, it seemed like I didn’t need as much rest as I’d planned. In fact, it seemed like too much.” A quick text to her coach to get his opinion set Dettmer straight, but she was shocked to realize how easy it was for her to renege on her off-season plans because of a few minutes of FOMO.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thelandonline.com

Marriage proposal 'one for the books'

Ashley Opina always joked with her boyfriend that her wedding would be “one for the books.”. Little did she know her engagement would also be one for the books when Nick Larson proposed to her Thursday in the couple’s favorite place, Once Read Used Books in Mankato. “I actually started...
MANKATO, MN
texasmetronews.com

MY TRUTH: What Are You Thankful For?

There’s nothing like a pandemic to help people put things into perspective. Vacations, retirements, marriages, and divorces are just a few considerations that are giving folks an opportunity to take a deeper dive into what they want for the future. Now for many of the Black people I know, you...
SOCIETY
SPY

Price Drop: Get ‘The Lord Of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ 4-Book Box Set For Less Than $13

As the holiday nears, the Black Friday deals seem to be getting better and better. This week, Amazon is dropping prices of some really great gifting items including headphones, mattresses, toys, and more. If you’re an avid reader or fantasy epic fan — or shopping for one, this deal is going to be right up your alley. Right now, you can get a four-book boxed set of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings for only $12.36. Yes, you read that correctly. You can buy all four of these timeless classics for less than $13 bucks, which is more than 60%...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy