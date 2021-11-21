No. 23 Utah Rolls Over No. 3 Oregon For Pac-12 Statement Win

Things to watch in Week 11 of the Pac-12 Conference:. The fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks continue a march toward the Pac-12 title game, and perhaps a playoff berth, at home against Washington State on Saturday night. Oregon (8-1, 5-1) was No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. A win over the Cougars, combined with a Stanford victory against Oregon State, would give Oregon the Pac-12 North crown and a spot in the conference championship game. The Cougars (5-4, 4-2) are coming off a 31-24 win at Arizona State and sit in second place in the North Division. Despite the turbulence over the dismissal of coach Nick Rolovich, the Cougars are just one win from bowl eligibility.
