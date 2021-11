A lot has been researched and written about what needs to be done to try and control an epidemic or pandemic. So now the question that is being asked, is why hasn’t much of it worked? To step back a minute, the research I am talking about is not just related to our present pandemic, it has been going on for over 100 years and through several pandemics. All of the research over this time period came out with the first big step always being to isolate the sick from the well to prevent spread and then work on not only a vaccine to stop it but drugs to help cure the disease in people it’s already infected. It was true then and that is still true today.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO