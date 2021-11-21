Tom Stueber, Hagan Wagner lead Chaminade to CHSFL AA-1 crown

Massi Scores 2 TDs, Plows for 131; Rams Face CBA in Saturday’s State Tourney Tilt. When every phase of football is clicking, and the execution syncs with talent, the end result is a beautiful thing, and the state-ranked (No.7) Carmel Rams (10-0) were as pretty as could be in Saturday’s 38-14 throttling of host Arlington in the Section 1 Class AA finals. In 27-year veteran Coach Todd Cayea’s sixth championship appearance, the top-seeded Rams won their second sectional title, first since 1998. Behind a stingy defense — which allowed 181 yards for the night (much with subs in place), and just 19 in the first half — plus a masterful rushing effort from senior MVP Josh Massi, who went for 131 yards on 20 carries, including a pair of TD jaunts, there was little doubt about the outcome.
