High School

Tom Stueber, Hagan Wagner lead Chaminade to CHSFL AA-1 crown

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two halves to every football game. In this one, the first half belonged to quarterback Tom Stueber and the Chaminade offense. And the second half was all about defensive back Hagan Wagner and the Flyers defense. Stueber had touchdown runs of 12 and 4 yards and he...

www.newsday.com

