Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs was hyped up to be the game of the year as far as this NFL season was concerned. It did not exactly deliver. 28 combined points between the two units was not exactly something many expected, nor did anyone predict that the Cowboys would end Week 11 zero touchdowns scored. All in all, it was quite the forgettable game at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO