Chargers' Joey Bosa: Activated by Chargers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bosa (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Chargers on...

www.cbssports.com

Sporting News

Joey Bosa COVID-19 update: What's next after Chargers linebacker lands on COVID-19 injured reserve

Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is questionable to play on Sunday vs. the Steelers after he was placed on the team's COVID-19 injured reserve on Tuesday. Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery were both placed on the list, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. They will both need to undergo the league's mandatory testing process to determine if they can be cleared to play on Sunday.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa & WR Keenan Allen Expect to Play Sunday

There are some questions on the injury report heading into the weekend for the Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings. They have four players questionable heading into the weekend and also two players doubtful. Edge rusher Joey Bosa showed up on the injury report Thursday afternoon with an ankle injury, and...
NFL
OCRegister

Chargers’ Joey Bosa set to face Steelers, QB Ben Roethlisberger

There was finally clarity Saturday after a week of uncertainty surrounding the Chargers-Steelers prime-time game at SoFi Stadium. Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were activated to their respective 53-man rosters after spending the week on the COVID-19 reserve list. Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill was...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers could be in trouble with latest update on Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen

According to Around The NFL on Twitter, Los Angeles Chargers star players Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen will both be questionable for this Sunday’s game. Their head coach, Brandon Staley, however, says that both players are on the good side of that questionable tag and that he expects both to play. Regardless, against a Minnesota Vikings team that has yet to lose a game by more than a touchdown for the entire 2021 season, this is less than ideal. Especially for a team that is competing to stay in an AFC West divisional race that is one of the tightest in all of football.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill activated off COVID-19 list

Looks like the Chargers are getting back two impact players just in time for the team’s primetime tilt with the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially announced that Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill are being activated off the NFL’s COVID-19 list ahead of tomorrow’s game. In several corresponding moves, the team is elevating defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, and cornerback Kiondre Thomas.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers star Joey Bosa’s status vs. Steelers on Sunday in doubt as he’s placed on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without outside linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 on Sunday. Both Bosa and Tillery have been placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting their playing status in doubt. It is unknown if they contracted COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus. If it’s the latter, then there’s a chance they can play if they produce two negative results 24 hours apart.
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa on COVID-19 list as close contact, coach Brandon Staley says

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact trace, coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday. Bosa, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for five days, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. As long as he continues to test negative and stays symptom-free, he would be eligible to return to the team Saturday at the earliest and play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Did Chargers Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa violate NFL COVID-19 protocols?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a high-risk close contact of defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, who tested positive for the coronavirus. This designation confirmed Bosa is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which could potentially become...
NFL
NFL

