Chargers' Joey Bosa: Activated by Chargers

According to Around The NFL on Twitter, Los Angeles Chargers star players Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen will both be questionable for this Sunday’s game. Their head coach, Brandon Staley, however, says that both players are on the good side of that questionable tag and that he expects both to play. Regardless, against a Minnesota Vikings team that has yet to lose a game by more than a touchdown for the entire 2021 season, this is less than ideal. Especially for a team that is competing to stay in an AFC West divisional race that is one of the tightest in all of football.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO