Part 13: Army/CIA Unit Studied the Real UFO Blue Book Cases

On many funerary plaques in the Colombian town of Puerto Berrio, there are no names. Simply the letters N.N, often hand-painted, after the Latin "Nomen nescio" for "anonymous."
During the worst years of Colombia's near six-decade conflict, the 1,540-kilometer (957-mile) Magdalena River that flows past the town in the northern Antioquia department brimmed with hundreds of unidentified bodies.
They washed up swollen, often mutilated, sometimes just body parts.
The dead were extracted from the river, "adopted" by the people of Puerto Berrio and interred at La Dolorosa cemetery, where townsfolk still come to pray and tend to the tombs every day.
