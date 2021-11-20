Caribbean Photo of the Week: Little Bay, St Maarten

An Encinitas developer has purchased the more than 50 year-old Captain Keno’s Restaurant in San Diego's North County with plans to eventually redevelop the historic bar. Captain Keno’s is considered to be Encinitas’s oldest surviving restaurant, still owned by the concept's founder. The building was originally built as the Shamrock Café, a local drive-in eatery that was a popular rest stop for commuters driving between the San Diego and Los Angeles. The space eventually became the El Rancho Steak House until 1966, then after sitting empty for several years, Gerry Sova purchased the property for $110,000 and opened Captain Keno’s in 1970. Sova, who is now 81 years old, used winnings from playing Keno in Las Vegas to obtain the Encinitas building, which explains his choice of name for the establishment.

