ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Caribbean Photo of the Week: Little Bay, St Maarten

By Caribbean Journal Staff
caribjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Caribbean Photo comes from Caribbean Journal reader David Olson, who sent in this lovely...

www.caribjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
caribjournal.com

From Jamaica to St Thomas, 7 Hidden Beaches in the Caribbean

Some are in far- off, remote islands that are secrets unto themselves. Others are in well-traveled destinations but still a bit off the beaten path. Some, well, require a little extra digging. But isn’t that what traveling to the Caribbean is all about?. Here are some hidden beaches to discover...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Advises Guests to Avoid Tensions in St. Martin

Guests onboard Oasis Of the Seas have been advised to stay away from the French side of St. Maarten during their cruise this week. The island has seen a fair share of political unrest recently, with roads blocked and protests all week. Oasis of the Seas is currently based in Miami, Florida, sailing 7-day cruises from the world’s cruise capital.
MIAMI, FL
globalvoices.org

Take a hike! Some of the Caribbean's most scenic trails in photos

The United States enjoys hiking so much that it dedicated an entire day to it: National Hiking Day, celebrated on November 17. Although the footprint of Caribbean hiking trails may not be able to rival the 60,000 miles the U.S. can boast of, the region has many avid hikers, the views are just as breathtaking, and—in the midst of not only the COVID-19 pandemic but the climate crisis, which poses an existential threat to many island nations—it may be more important than ever to connect with nature.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Is Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay the Most Underrated Caribbean Resort?

“Welcome to Saint Lucia!” said the friendly young driver of our transfer van at Hewanorra International Airport. After packing our bags into the minivan and hopping into his seat, he smoothly announced, “The trip from here to Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa will be approximately one hour!”. It was...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Maarten#Caribbean Photo#Caribbean Journal#Cpotw
caribjournal.com

Seabourn’s New Caribbean Cruise Ship

Luxury small-ship brand Seabourn has unveiled its newest cruise ship for the Caribbean: Seabourn Ovation. The new ship made its madden arrival to the US this week, where it will homeport in Miami for a series of voyages exploring the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America from November through March 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Photo Tour

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship - Odyssey of the Seas - began sailing this past summer and recently held its naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The twenty-fifth ship in operation for Royal Caribbean and part of the Quantum Ultra Class, Odyssey of the Seas boasts an array of family-fun activities and entertainment. With so much to do onboard though, you might not even want to get off the ship while at port.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Inside Pine Cay, a Five-Star Caribbean Private Island Resort So Low-Profile It’s Almost a Secret

Even the most knowledgeable Caribbean travelers might tilt their heads upon mention of Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos—and that aura of hidden mystique isn’t by chance. Situated along the world’s third-largest barrier reef, and ringed by a two-mile stretch of powdery, white sand beach, the 800-acre private island feels worlds away, but is just a brief (and beautiful) 20-minute boat ride from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos’ main tourism hub. Turks and Caicos itself is just a three-and-a-half-hour plane ride from New York City, and is known for its crystal-clear, bright blue waters and soft limestone sand. What most surprises travelers unaware...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This hidden Fort Lauderdale beach hotel restaurant is sandy and sun-kissed | Let’s Go, South Florida

Watch Let’s Go, South Florida: The Sun Tower Hotel was once one of the tallest buildings on Fort Lauderdale beach, according to the hotel’s general manager, Christine Marsters. But high rises now dwarf the hotel and its restaurant, Sandbar Grill, making it a charming hideaway just feet away from the ocean. Watch on sunsentinel.com/letsgo. Unlike its tall and obvious high-rise neighbors on Fort ...
FLORIDA STATE
sandiegoville.com

Historic Captain Keno's Restaurant & Bar Sold In San Diego's North County

An Encinitas developer has purchased the more than 50 year-old Captain Keno’s Restaurant in San Diego's North County with plans to eventually redevelop the historic bar. Captain Keno’s is considered to be Encinitas’s oldest surviving restaurant, still owned by the concept's founder. The building was originally built as the Shamrock Café, a local drive-in eatery that was a popular rest stop for commuters driving between the San Diego and Los Angeles. The space eventually became the El Rancho Steak House until 1966, then after sitting empty for several years, Gerry Sova purchased the property for $110,000 and opened Captain Keno’s in 1970. Sova, who is now 81 years old, used winnings from playing Keno in Las Vegas to obtain the Encinitas building, which explains his choice of name for the establishment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Apartment Therapy

A Brownstone in NYC’s Little Caribbean Neighborhood Has Inspiring Interiors and a Dreamy Garden

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cultural entrepreneur Shelley V. Worrell, who was born and raised in Flatbush by parents who immigrated from Trinidad, might be best known for how she cultivates and encourages community. She’s the founder of caribBEING, a “multidisciplinary venture dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture + art + film in Greater New York City,” and she and the team “amplify Caribbean culture and lifestyle, supporting businesses, creating community, and documenting as well as creating culture.” She and her husband, Janluk Stanislas (a filmmaker and a co-founder of caribBEING), live in New York City’s vibrant Little Caribbean neighborhood, which Shelley led the initiative to designate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribjournal.com

The Loose Mongoose, The British Virgin Islands’ Destination Beach Bar

It ‘s a ritual for travelers to the British Virgin Islands. Land at Beef Island Airport, go through customs, gather your luggage and head to Trellis Bay, where you’d find your ferry or charter, step on your boat and begin your BVI vacation. But in recent years, Trellis Bay has...
TRAVEL
wxxv25.com

Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show in Bay St. Louis

You’ll find a little something for everyone at this weekend’s Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show in beautiful Bay St. Louis. Here to give us a preview of what to expect are Jeanne Richardson and Cynthia Chauvin with the Krewe of Nereids.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Heads to the Caribbean With Pop-up at Cheval Blanc St. Barths

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Dioriviera is coming to the Caribbean. After landing in destinations as varied as Mykonos, Hong Kong and Beverly Hills for summer, the beach collection went on sale on Friday at a pop-up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barths, which is set to remain open until March 4.More from WWDJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior ShowFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 It’s reflective of growing synergies between Dior and parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s hospitality division, following the opening of a Dior spa at the...
BUSINESS
caribjournal.com

Blue Diamond Is Reopening Eight Cuba Resorts in December

Canadian hotel company Blue Diamond is opening eight resorts in Cuba in December, Caribbean Journal has learned. On Dec. 20, the company will relaunch the Starfish Cayo Guillermo; Grand Memories Santa Maria; Sanctuary at Grand Memories Santa Maria; Memories Paraiso; Starfish Cayo Santa Maria; Starfish Montehabana; Starfish Cuatro Palmas and Starfish Las Palmas.
INDUSTRY
caribjournal.com

Silversea Restarts Caribbean Operations in Puerto Rico

Silversea has arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico to begin its new Caribbean schedule. The cruise line has selected Puerto Rico as a homeport to reactive its Caribbean operations, with plans to make 10 trips across the Caribbean out of San Juan. That will include voyages on Silver Whisper, Silver...
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

This Is The Hottest Villa in St John, USVI

The sun comes up over the mountain and glows on Cinnamon Bay and Peter Bay, a mesmerizing, mystical moment in St John. But it’s nothing unusual. It’s every sunrise at the Cliffhouse in St John. But the daily arrival of the sun is not the only reason why Cliffhouse is...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: A $50 Million Cayman Estate With Its Own Banquet Hall and 250 Feet of Private Beach

When a home has more than 48,000 square feet of living space, somehow a 5,000-square-foot Great Room seems all in proportion. Everything about this truly cavernous room inside the oceanfront mega-mansion called Castillo Caribe, or “Caribbean Castle”, on Grand Cayman’s South Sound, is on the grandest of scales. Just feast your eyes on the twin, carved mahogany staircases that sweep majestically down from the second-floor balcony, the intricate, interwoven wooden ceiling and that towering wall of glass looking out on to the Windex-blue Caribbean. So impressive is the space that back in 2012, it was the subject of its very own episode...
REAL ESTATE
caribjournal.com

The 5 Best Things to Do in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Cap Cana, the Dominican Republic’s luxury resort zone in Punta Cana, may be home to some of the most high-end resorts in the country, but a trip there is not complete without doing these outside-of-the-hotel activities. During a visit to the Palladium Group’s TRS Cap Cana Hotel, Caribbean Journal recently...
TRAVEL
caribjournal.com

There’s a Pop-Up Rosé Garden on The Bahamas’ Paradise Island

The terraced Versailles Gardens at Four Seasons’ Ocean Club are already one of the most beautiful places in The Bahamas, anchored by a 12th century cloisters complex imported from southern france. And now another major French import is coming to Paradise Island. It’s called the Rosé Paradis Garden, and it’s...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy