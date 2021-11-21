ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford Oldtimer’s Dinner moved to April

The Stamford Oldtimer’s Annual Dinner scheduled for December 6, 2021,...

Where to Dine in or Take Out Thanksgiving Dinner in Stamford

At the risk of sounding like your mother, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to do for Thanksgiving this year—even more so if you’re planning for takeout. To help you plan for the holiday, we’ve put together a few options to help you plan for the holiday!
STAMFORD, CT
mostmetro.com

Giovanni’s Hosts Seven Fishes Wine Dinner

On Tuesday, December 14th Giovanni’s will host it’s annual Feast of the Seven Fishes. This annual Italian tradition of eating fish on Christmas Eve dates from the Roman Catholic custom of abstinence from meat and dairy products on the eve of certain holidays, including Christmas. The number seven is rooted back in ancient times and it can be connected to multiple Catholic symbols: in fact, the seven seems repeated more than 700 times in the Bible. Also, according to the Roman Catholic Church, seven are the sacraments, the days of the Creation, as well as the deadly sins. Hence seven courses!
FOOD & DRINKS
Cat Country 102.9

Move Over Turkey! This Is a Better Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is an incredible time of the year to bring family and friends together with a fabulous meal. The thing is, what if we could make the food even better. Ok, this might start some controversy, but honestly, turkey is a Thanksgiving dinner of the past, and we need to go forth and make something that that is even better. So this year, I will be preparing a standing rib roast instead of a turkey, and I am excited.
FOOD & DRINKS
eastcountymagazine.org

A ROMANTIC VALENTINE’S DINNER AT ANDIAMO FEB. 14

February 6, 2015 (San Diego) – Andiamo Ristorante Italiano in Tierrasanta is featuring a special four-course prix fix menu on Valentine's Day, February 14th for $45. Call 858-277-3501 fpr details or visit www.andiamo-ristorante.com to make reservations. Andiamo’s is located at 5950 Santo Road, San Diego.
doorcountydailynews.com

Sonny's providing Thanksgiving dinners for families in need

To give back to the community, a food establishment in Sturgeon Bay will be giving away free Thanksgiving Day dinners to those families who are in need over the holiday season. Sonny’s Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria in Sturgeon Bay will be giving away 20 dinners to families that they receive in nominations. Sonny’s General Manager Nolan Paschke says the program is a way to thank the community. Paschke also hopes that people realize that everyone needs each other while we are going through the COVID-19 pandemic.
STURGEON BAY, WI
shondaland.com

What’s for Dinner Tonight? Leave It to Lidia Bastianich

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has ensured that most of us are spending more time in our homes, that also means more home-cooked meals than ever before. And, if you’re anything like us, you feel just as burned out about cooking as you do about … well, everything else these days.
RECIPES
The Atlantic

The Loss at the Heart of Guy Fieri’s Entertainment Empire

In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Fox 59

Sahm’s Restaurant offers Thanksgiving carryout dinner

Don’t want to go through all the prep work and time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving? Well, let Sahm’s Restaurant do the cooking for you!. Thanksgiving Take and Bake package offered by Sahm’s that can give you and your loved one’s great taste without all the work. Just take it home and heat it up!
RESTAURANTS
nwestiowa.com

Take 5: What’s for dinner, Averie Sunshine?

My husband, not so much. He thinks soup is a part of the meal — not the whole. But that’s what I love about soup because it can be a whole meal. Most soups have some sort of protein, vegetables and starch. Cook it all separately and put it on a plate or throw it in a pot and make it into soup — I don’t understand what the difference is.
RECIPES
GreenwichTime

WWE targets late 2022 for Stamford headquarters move

STAMFORD — The revival continues at 677 Washington Blvd., with the downtown office complex that once housed the local offices of banking giant UBS having clinched more than 120,000 square feet of new leases from companies, including tobacco giant Philip Morris International. Its largest tenant, which has leased about 415,000...
WWE
WJON

Minnesota’s Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Personality Test

Thanksgiving is on its way and we're here for it! Everyone has a favorite side dish that they look forward to all year long. Did you know your favorite side says a lot about your personality? This year at your feast, pay attention to what everyone is eating. It says a lot about who they are as a person...all in the fun of course.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFVS12

Heaven’s Kitchen to host Thanksgiving Day dinner

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Heaven’s Kitchen charity will be serving a full Thanksgiving Day meal on Tuesday, November 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The meals will be prepackaged and ready for curbside pickup at the Harrisburg Heaven’s Kitchen. The Fowler Bonan Foundation is hosting the...
HARRISBURG, IL
heystamford.com

Curtain Call’s Cinderella on Stage in Stamford for Five Weeks

A story hundreds of years old comes to life on the Kweskin Theatre stage, Stamford, when Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella opens November 19. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. This latest adaptation of the story...
STAMFORD, CT
The Tab

The best Bridgemas dinner is a takeaway and here’s why

With Bridgemas just around the corner, the average overheard conversation in the Buttery has quickly become who in your flat is doing the roasties this year and whether a turkey can be microwaved (as a Medwardian, I can’t sympathize with that. Even if they barely work we do have our ovens!).
FOOD & DRINKS
Stamford Advocate

Hamden couple named best new Airbnb's hosts in Connecticut

Every year, Airbnb publishes a report highlighting the top new host in each state. And a Hamden couple recently received the top honor in Connecticut, according to the company's report. Airbnb chose Pat Heavren and Joe DeRisi, hosts of a "Restorative Stay in the Woods," as the best new Connecticut hosts in 2021.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

Stamford High rallies to collect Thanksgiving meals for families of students

There were times in Chris Passamano’s life where celebrating Thanksgiving was something other people did. Knowing first hand what it is like to be on the outside looking in, Passamano, the Stamford High athletic director, was passionate about starting something at Stamford to ease the burden of those who experience the holiday differently than others.
STAMFORD, CT

