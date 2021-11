HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's swimming and diving team fought hard in its losses to Harvard (192-107) and Cornell (155-143) in Ithaca on Saturday. "It was a big day for the Big Green," head coach Jesse Moore said. "Our women and men swam and dove a series of personal-best performances while winning multiple events! Alyssa qualified for the NCAA Zone Championship meet as a freshman, and our men's team won their first Ivy League meet in 10 years. I'm so proud of our teams' work ethics, grit and support for each other. Today was a special day for our program as a beautiful culmination of their work so far."

