Raiders release statement on the passing of Steve Smith

Raiders
 4 days ago

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith, who...

www.raiders.com

ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Steve Smith Sr. has interesting take on WFT Coordinator Scott Turner

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is known as a fiery commentator now. His takes at times are over the top, but he gives an honest perspective. The former Carolina Panthers star appeared on 106.7 the Fan’s BMitch and Finlay Thursday and was very open about a lot of topics surrounding the Washington Football Team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steve Smith unsure if Rivera's plan will lead to WFT success

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spent the first 13 seasons of his decorated professional career with the Carolina Panthers, with his final three campaigns under the leadership of head coach Ron Rivera. During those three years together, Smith saw Rivera inherit a two-win team and turn it into a playoff-level club.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Steve Smith Reacts to Cam Newton Returning to the Panthers

Panthers legendary WR turned hall of honor member, as well as NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith, joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the breaking news that Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. Steve started right off the bat by saying they have increased their chances of winning with this […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL Issues Statement On Lawsuit From Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden

Last month, Jon Gruden resigned from his role as the head coach of the Raiders. On Friday, the former Raiders coach made headlines because he filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. Gruden’s lawyers believe he was “forced to resign” from his...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Release WR Gary Jennings From PS, Sign FB Sutton Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed FB Sutton Smith to their practice squad released WR Gary Jennings from the unit. Jennings, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steve Smith gives impassioned endorsement for Panthers' playoff push

If you needed one person to make an intense, spirited speech about the Carolina Panthers, then who would you look to? Yeah, you bet your rear it’s Steve Smith. Prior to kickoff of the Week 11 matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, the Fox Network desk was asked which NFC team has the best chance of stealing a wild card spot. Smith—a connoisseur of passion, vocalization and the Panthers—did his thing . . .
NFL
Onward State

Penn State Letterman Steve Smith Dies Following Battle With ALS

Penn State football letterman Steve Smith died Saturday following a decades-long battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 57. Smith served as a captain and fullback on Penn State’s 1986 national championship team. He scored four touchdowns and posted nearly 500 all-purpose yards for the title-winning Nittany Lions. As a...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Former Raiders Star Steve Smith Dies 20 Years After ALS Diagnosis

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease 20 years ago, has died at the age of 57. Smith, who was nicknamed “Superman” for his toughness on the field, fought a fierce battle against the degenerative motor neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—unable to speak or walk for a decade. Former teammates like Bo Jackson regularly visited Smith while he was cared for by his ex-cheerleader wife. “He laid his body on the line for me hundreds of times," Jackson told the York Daily Record in 2019. "I'm just glad God let him stay around as long as he has so I can go see him.”
NFL
92.7 The Block

Steve Smith: Mistakes With the Small Nuances Did the Panthers in

Panthers Hall of Honor member and NFL Network Analyst Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he weighed in on the defensive struggles for Carolina against Washington, and if the Panthers should have played PJ Walker a little more Steve started by looking at the defense of Carolina having […]
NFL
Kansas City Star

Andre Johnson, Steve Smith among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Seven first-time eligible former players, including wide receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin, are among 26 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Joining them as candidates for induction next year are outstanding kick returner Devin Hester; pass-rushing standouts Robert Mathis and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL

