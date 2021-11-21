Raiders release statement on the passing of Steve Smith

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease 20 years ago, has died at the age of 57. Smith, who was nicknamed “Superman” for his toughness on the field, fought a fierce battle against the degenerative motor neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—unable to speak or walk for a decade. Former teammates like Bo Jackson regularly visited Smith while he was cared for by his ex-cheerleader wife. “He laid his body on the line for me hundreds of times," Jackson told the York Daily Record in 2019. "I'm just glad God let him stay around as long as he has so I can go see him.”

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO