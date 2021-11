ATHENS -- Georgia football player Nyland Green was arrested Wednesday on weapons charges stemming from a BB-gun incident that occurred on campus 10 days ago. A freshman cornerback from Covington, Green was booked on three felony charges and two misdemeanors at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday. According to jail records, two of the felonies are for having a weapon in a school zone and the other is for criminal damage to property. The two misdemeanors are both for reckless conduct.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO