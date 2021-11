The #6 Purdue Boilermakers rallied past the #5 Villanova Wildcats 80-74 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship game after trailing by double-figures in the second half. For the first time this year, Coach Painter’s Boilermakers played extended minute from behind. Jay Wright’s Wildcats took a lead into half and surged to a double-figure lead with less than ten minutes in the second half. It was the first punch to the face for a Purdue team that had cruised in their first four games of the season, scoring over 90 points in each contest.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO