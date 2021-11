In a back-and-forth shootout with the ACC’s Coastal Division title on the line, Virginia and No. 18 Pittsburgh gave fans their money’s worth Saturday at Heinz Field. The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3 ACC) gave it all they had, but the Panthers benefited from five sacks, a pair of fourth-down touchdowns, a kickoff return for six more, and several costly UVA mistakes to clinch a trip to the ACC Championship game in two weeks with a 48-38 win.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO