Can At-Home COVID Tests Make my Holiday Gathering Safer?

(CBS4) – With Thanksgiving a day away, health experts are pleading with people to take COVID seriously as they prepare to spend time with friends and family. One of the ways in doing so is by testing your guests for COVID before hosting or attending a gathering. There are two different at-home COVID tests. Antigen tests can get you results in 10 to 15 minutes, while a molecular test can get you an answer in an hour or less. “The recommendation is a rapid antigen testing, to see if you’re currently infected,” said Dr. Nathan Newman of Santa Monica Urgent Care. “It gives you an answer almost immediately and it’s accurate when tested a few days into an illness. And it’s going to give you an idea of if you’re contagious to other people or not.” Doctors say unvaccinated guests, including kids, should still be wearing masks indoors. “Unvaccinated people should be tested if they’re coming to the table. They’re much more likely to spread infection even if they have asymptomatic infection,” Dr. Newman said. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid are selling the at-home tests for $23.99.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO