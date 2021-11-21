ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter – Live results

Cover picture for the articleCrawford knocked Porter down twice in the tenth round and surprisingly, Shawn’s corner halted the fight. The bout was halted officially at 1:21 of round 10. Esquiva Falcao (29-0, 20 defeated Patrice Volny (16-1, 10 KOs) by a six round technical decision in an IBF middleweight title eliminator. Falcao suffered a...

Gervonta Davis: Shawn Porter Knows I Could Hold My Own, One Of Top Guys After Sparring Session

Gervonta Davis didn’t hesitate when his assistant trainer, Barry Hunter, asked him recently to spar with Shawn Porter. The former IBF/WBC welterweight champion needed southpaw looks for his huge fight Saturday night against Terence Crawford, a right-handed opponent who often boxes from a left-handed stance. Getting that type of work made sense for Davis, too, because he is preparing for an aggressive, rugged, stout opponent in Isaac Cruz.
War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
Terence Crawford
Adam Lopez
Gennady Golovkin
Shawn Porter
Emanuel Navarrete
ClutchPoints

Terence Crawford’s salty comment on Canelo Alvarez’s success

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
Errol Spence takes shot at Shawn Porter

Errol Spence took a shot at Shawn Porter after his former opponent lost on Saturday night. Porter was defeated by Bud Crawford via 10th-round TKO in their welterweight title fight. Porter’s father Kenny stopped the fight after his son was knocked down twice in the 10th. Spence seemed in disbelief that Porter’s father would stop the fight and took a shot at Shawn over the matter.
Tim Bradley: “Spence Is A Great Fighter But He’s Breaking Down, He Want No Parts Of Crawford”

Tim Bradley was always skeptical that a showdown between WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford and unified champion Errol Spence Jr. would be made. For years now, both men have wiped out the competition and have staked their claims as the best fighter in the division. Although many, including Bradley, would love to see how a matchup between them would shake out, fans and pundits have been forced to wait.
One boxer doesn’t see Canelo as pound for pound best, he aims to prove it

Welterweight Terence Crawford aims to put all the doubts aside on Saturday night after making a bold claim that he’s the pound for pound number one fighter on the planet. ‘Bud’ – who cleaned up 140 pounds and is undefeated in 37 bouts, faces Shawn Porter in what many believe is his first live opponent for some years.
Jose Benavidez: I Was Honestly Fighting With One Leg & I Gave Crawford A Great Fight

Jose Benavidez Jr. understood that his right leg would eventually become a hindrance when he accepted his shot at Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. Benavidez ultimately determined that turning down the fight he wanted most would’ve been a bad business decision, so he challenged Crawford anyway in October 2018. Later in their fight, Benavidez noticeably favored a right leg that was badly damaged during a career-threatening, unsolved shooting in August 2016.
Crawford Didn’t Want Porter; Atlas Says Crawford To Leave Top Rank and Gore-Williams To Fight

Terence Crawford told Shawn Porter that he wanted to fight Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman instead. Longtime boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said Crawford will leave Top Rank after he fights Porter. Pro-Bowl running back Frank Gore and former NBA All-Star Deron Williams have been added to the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
France
Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
Errol Spence says next fight will be “Big One” in Feb. or Mar.

By Max Scramm: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr. revealed last Saturday night that he’ll be returning to the ring in February or March at 147 for a “big” fight against a still to be determined opponent. Errol (27-0, 21 KOs) will be coming off a 14 to 15-month layoff when...
Watch: Great Moment Between Crawford and His Mom After Porter Win

Terence Crawford maybe secured the biggest win of his professional career this weekend. A stoppage of Shawn Porter. Or had done to that point. Porter announced his retirement from boxing shortly after. One of the top tier boxers in the world today Crawford. A fun moment here with his mom...
Shawn Porter Announces Retirement From Boxing

All good things must come to an end. After a 13-year pro career, Shawn Porter has announced his retirement from boxing. His announcement follows a 10th round stoppage loss to Terence Crawford during a WBO welterweight title fight. Andreas Hale of Sporting News first reported the news via Twitter during Porter’s post-fight press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday evening.
Crawford stops Porter in 10th to keep WBO welterweight title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of stoppages to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay.
