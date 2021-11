On Tuesday night the Virginia Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with a Navy team that shot the lights out in the first half and kept UVA at bay in the second half. It was the Hoos turn to bust on in the first half on Friday night against Radford. The Highlanders got out to an early lead thanks to a 6-0 run, but facing a 10-8 deficit, the Hoos went off on a 24-5 run giving UVA the lead that they wouldn’t give back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO