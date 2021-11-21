ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A wet Sunday morning expected with cold air to follow for Monday

By David Siple
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Saturday evening! The Storm Team will be tracking rain moving in early Sunday morning throughout the WLFI viewing area. The heaviest rain appears to come in by 7-9 AM Sunday morning. Expect a quarter to a half of an inch of rain by the time the system exits our area...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

