ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POST GAME REPORT: Alabama clinches SEC West crown with win over Arkansas

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bci3p_0d30QiRl00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide won a key home game on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 42-35. With the win, the Tide officially clinches the SEC West title and will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 4.

The game against the Hogs wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win and it definitely counts for the CFP committee.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a record-breaking performance in the game, throwing for 561 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Brian Robinson played his best game of the year, as well, picking up 122 yards on the ground on 27 carries.

Jameson Williams proved to be a solid target for Young, catching eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

John Metchie III didn’t turn in a dud of a performance, either, catching 10 balls for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, a few Tide players put up solid individual performances. Henry To’o To’o recorded eight tackles, including two sacks.

Will Anderson tallied a sack on his own to add to his seven total takedowns on the night.

In total, the Alabama defense gave up 468 yards of total offense.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama will be playing in their ninth SEC Championship game since head coach Nick Saban landed in Tuscaloosa in 2007. They are 7-1 in those games.

The Tide bounced back after the loss to Texas A&M and managed to earn a No. 2 spot in the CFP rankings, putting them in a position to control their own destiny.

All that’s left for the Crimson Tide now is a date in Lee County with the Auburn Tigers next Saturday before travelling to Atlanta for the conference championship game in December against UGA.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas QB target Devin Brown decommits from USC

Four-star quarterback Devin Brown decommitted from USC on Wednesday. It’s very promising news for the Texas Longhorns, who have emerged as a potential landing spot for one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects. Brown is rated the No. 5 quarterback in the 2022 class and the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Utah, according to 247Sports composite.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Texas DB Tyler Owens to transfer to Texas Tech

Former Texas defensive back Tyler Owens has found a new home after entering the transfer portal in October. The former four-star from the dreaded class of 2019, which has seen an absurd amount of attrition, was unable to ever truly crack the rotation. He mostly contributed on special teams, but did see one start during his time as a Longhorn.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara: 'We're looking to take advantage of Ohio State.'

It seems every year a Michigan player adds some sort of quote to rile up an Ohio State program that’s had the Wolverines’ number for almost two decades now. Since it’s “The Game” week, we’ve been waiting for something to hit the news cycle, and sure enough, just like the schedule of the tides, it was inevitable. This time, it comes from Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara when he was discussing what he saw from the Ohio State defense on film.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec West#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Sec Championship#Cfp#Texas A M#The Auburn Tigers#Uga#Roll Tide Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin wins the 2021 Maui Invitational, outlasts Saint Mary's 61-55

After trailing seemingly all afternoon long in Las Vegas, the Wisconsin Badgers found a way to finish strong and take home the 2021 Maui Invitational hardware. Their 61-55 win over Saint Mary’s was Wisconsin’s third win in as many days, as the Badgers outscored the Gaels 36-24 in the second half to come away with the trophy. After Johnny Davis’ 30-point effort against Houston propelled Wisconsin into the championship game, it was the duo of Davis and Tyler Wahl who combined for 38 points in the final.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars' updated win total odds after 10 games

Jacksonville was expected to be in for a bit of a rebuilding year after a 1-15 finish in 2020, but this squad hasn’t fared much better. It sits at 2-8, and though it boasts a win over a likely playoff team in the Buffalo Bills, there hasn’t been much to celebrate aside from that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Saints: 3 keys to a Buffalo win

The Bills head to New Orleans this week to face the Saints in one of this year’s Thanksgiving Day game matchups. The team and their fans both want to put recent losses to the Colts and Jaguars behind them, so a bounce-back win could them do just that. And as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy