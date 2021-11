The Comanche Pecan Show is an annual tradition that has been held for as far back as anyone can remember. Even with the pandemic last year the pecan show was still held, although with some modifications. The show is a great opportunity to show off one of the most valuable commodities produced here in the county. This year’s show will be held on Friday, December 3rd at 8:30 a.m. at the Comanche Community Center with judging beginning as soon as we complete the processing of pecans. Entries will be accepted from all pecan growers, whether you have 1 or 100,000 trees, but the pecans must have been grown during this year and by the person that is entering the nuts. Pecan entries need to be dropped off at the Comanche County Extension office by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1st. If you cannot get the pecans to us on the 1st, please call and let us know what you will be bringing. It helps us to have all the entries already entered in the computer program before processing starts.

