Trumbull will have everything on the line when it hosts St. Joseph on Thanksgiving. “As far as playoffs go, and I didn’t graduate from MIT, this is what I can tell you - we need to beat St. Joe’s and that is what we are focused on,” Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio said when asked about his team’s chances of qualifying in Class LL for the playoffs. “They have a great coach, a great tradition. We know what we are up against. We will try to do all the right things.”

23 HOURS AGO