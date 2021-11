OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — After missing the Baltimore Ravens’ exciting comeback win against the Chicago Bears with an illness, quarterback Lamar Jackson “felt good” on Monday, coach John Harbaugh said. “I don’t know how good, but he was feeling much better, from what I was told,” Harbaugh said. “I haven’t seen him.” The star quarterback was ruled out of Sunday’s game about two hours before kickoff. Jackson was sidelined with a cold for two days of practice earlier in the week, but told reporters on Friday he was feeling much better. “I usually don’t get sick, for real,” he said, later joking, “I...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO