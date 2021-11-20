ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

No. 2 Alabama clinches spot in SEC championship game behind QB Bryce Young’s record-setting day

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

No matter what bump or twist in the road Alabama football encountered, the Crimson Tide found a way against Arkansas.

And No. 2 Alabama is the SEC West champion because of it.

The No. 22 Razorbacks threw all they could at the Crimson Tide, including a perfectly executed fake field goal, but Alabama came out victorious. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) defeated Arkansas 42-35 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will play in the SEC Championship game against Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4.

They can largely thank Bryce Young for the victory.

The Alabama quarterback broke the program's single-game passing yardage record, finishing with 559 yards and five touchdowns.

Scott Hunter previously had the record with 484 yards against Auburn in 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Huc2_0d30Pr6r00
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates with offensive lineman Javion Cohen after throwing a touchdown against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill, USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff: Picture comes further into focus as blowouts highlight Week 12

Opinion: Ohio State, not Alabama, is the team with the best chance of knocking off Georgia

Here are observations and takeaways from Alabama victory's over Arkansas (7-4, 3-4):

Receivers put on a show

If you're a fan of good receiver play, this was the game for you.

Between Alabama's Jameson Williams and John Metchie III and Arkansas' Treylon Burks, there were no shortage of highlights.

In the first half alone, Metchie had  six catches for 122 yards and one touchdown. Williams had four catches for 121 yards and  two touchdowns. Burks didn't have quite as impressive of a stat line with five first-half catches for 82 yards and one touchdown, but his physical presence made for a difficult matchup for most Crimson Tide defensive backs as the offense tended to go through him.

Burks struck again in the second half when, on third down, he caught a 66-yard touchdown pass on a back-shoulder throw. The play brought Arkansas within 31-21 with 10:09 left in the third quarter.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Williams caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to put Alabama up 42-28 with 5:39 left.

Trading great punts and long drives

Alabama and Arkansas each looked at different points to set themselves up for field-position success in the second quarter. Each team had a punt in the first half that pinned the opposing team within their own 5.

Then, each defense failed to slow down the offenses. First, Alabama went 98 yards for a score capped off by a touchdown pass to Metchie for 20 yards.

Then, Arkansas traveled 96 yards, which Burks finished with a 15-yard touchdown catch.

Both offenses looked impressive on these drives while each defense played on its heels.

Alabama defense inconsistent

At times, the Crimson Tide defense looked stout. Arkansas couldn't get much of anything going, especially in the first quarter.

Then, whether it was because of the Razorbacks' adjustments or Alabama's defensive miscues, the Crimson Tide struggled at times in the second quarter.

The secondary had trouble accounting for Burks, whose size made him a mismatch. Arkansas also did well at finding ways to get him open. Such was the case on the flat pass he took for the score in the second quarter as Malachi Moore couldn't bring him down before the end zone.

Then later in the second quarter, Warren Thompson got behind the Alabama defense and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Originally ruled a touchdown, Thompson was down at the 1, but the bust did not reflect well on Alabama, nonetheless. Defensive backs Josh Jobe and Moore ran into each other near the line of scrimmage, which allowed Thompson to get behind them as they chased.

After the 66-yard touchdown to Burks, Jobe was replaced on the Alabama defense by freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

But Alabama's defense also made some stops late in the game when it needed to make them, capping off an overall inconsistent day.

Alabama special teams bite on another fake

First, it was the jump pass punt against LSU in early November. That led to a touchdown, but against Arkansas, a fake field goal jump pass directly resulted in a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Reid Bauer hit Blake Kern on a pass that brought Arkansas within 34-28 with 11:24 remaining.

Contact Alabama football reporter Nick Kelly: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: No. 2 Alabama clinches spot in SEC championship game behind QB Bryce Young’s record-setting day

Comments / 0

