ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation Experience kicks off in NYC

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3p9j_0d30PHm300

The Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation Experience kicked off Saturday at Flatiron Plaza.

Mickey and his friends want to inspire people nationwide to spend quality time in their own backyards.

Organizers offer ideas for fun activities to explore your city and bring you and your friends closer than ever before.

CLICK HERE for more details.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV .

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatiron#Wabc Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy