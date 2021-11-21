ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

Jury convicts man of sexual assault, other charges

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 4 days ago
Photo/Metro Creative Connection

A Navarro County jury found Milton Torres guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person, burglary of a habitation and causing injury to an elderly person. The jury also assessed a punishment of 40 years in prison.

According to District Attorney Will Thompson, the evidence showed that in 2015, Torres attempted to sexually assault one victim but was interrupted when someone heard the assault in progress. He fled that scene around midnight and then broke into the home of a 73 year old woman where he sexually assaulted and injured his next victim until around dawn.

The two assaults were investigated by the Navarro County Sheriff's office and the Rice Police Department. Deputy Shane Richards and Chief Charles Parson investigated the crimes and testified in the trial.

The State was represented by District Attorney Thompson and Assistant District Attorney Isaac Gloger. “Although the second victim subsequently died of natural causes, we are glad that justice has been served for these serious crimes,” Thompson stated.

