A key program in controlling the US southern borer immigration will likely be restored by the Joe Biden administration next week The hot button “Remain in Mexico” program, originally devised by the Donald Trump administration, will see asylum seekers have to wait in Mexico before the merits of their claims can be decided by immigration courts. The Axios website broke the story earlier today. Mexico has yet to sign off on reinstating the program, which could push back its implementation. The country had to endure many squalid refugee camps when the policy was originally in place, angering many Mexicans. The US program was...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO