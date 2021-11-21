Mizzou beats Florida in overtime

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mizzou defeated Florida in overtime 24-23 during the last game of the season at Faurot Field.

After the Gators scored first in overtime, Mizzou scored and got the two-point conversion to win the game.

Senior running back Tyler Badie was celebrated on the field before his last home game. Badie finished the game with 146 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown.

Connor Bazelak went 15 of 25 for 165 yard and a touchdown.

With this win, Mizzou has gained eligibility for a bowl game.

