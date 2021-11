Bryce Young set an Alabama single-game record over the weekend, but that wasn’t enough for him to keep his spot as the betting favorite for this year’s Heisman Trophy Award. According to BetMGM, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is now the odds-on favorite for the award at -200 odds followed by Young (+150), Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corrall (+1600) and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (+2200). Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is receiving a bit of Heisman buzz but is tied with the seventh-best odds at +8000.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO