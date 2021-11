The seventh-ranked Duke Blue Devils will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs for the first time since the 2013-14 season in non-conference action on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (3-0) have defeated all three of their opponents this season by eight points or more, including a 67-56 win over Campbell on Saturday. The Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2), who are playing their second ranked opponent in four days, are coming off an 86-69 loss to 16th-ranked Arkansas. Duke is 2-0 all-time against Gardner-Webb.

