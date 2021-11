The FAU Owls (1-0) had five double-digit scorers as they defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) 85-65 at home on Sunday afternoon in the Burrow at Abessinio Court. “I thought it was a great game for us, we really wanted to focus on doing what we do well and I thought we did it better for four quarters,” head coach Jennifer Sullivan said. “I thought the last game we kind of had a little bit of a lull in the third [quarter]. We’re really proud of them and we got a really big week coming up so I think that’s a good exclamation point as we head into a big week.”

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO