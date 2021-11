SOUR LAKE — A three-point barrage by the Hardin-Jefferson boys basketball team helped the Hawks take down Nederland, 76-56 on Tuesday night at home. Led by 20 points from guard RJ Sears, the Hawks’ hot shooting was on display from start to finish. Hardin-Jefferson hit 11 shots from beyond the arc, with nine of those makes coming from either Sears or fellow guard Clayton Davis.

NEDERLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO