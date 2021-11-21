10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dopesick

Who is Daredevil’s greatest enemy? The arch-enemy is undoubtedly the Kingpin, but right below him is Bullseye, the merciless, sociopathic assassin who never misses. Like, ever. If you like DC, you could say that this Marvel hitman is like Deadshot, another assassin who never misses. What’s the difference between them? Well, while Deadshot uses his wrist-mounted mini-guns, the mysterious hitman only known as Bullseye actually very rarely uses firearms. So what does he use for weapons? Oh, just about everything. I literally mean everything. You give him the most casual items and his his hands, they’re very deadly weapons. I’m talking pencils, pens, straws, toothpicks, bobby pins, playing cards, baseballs, you name it. If you think that’s crazy enough, he actually killed a man with his own tooth after he spat it out. There’s a reason why his alias is Bullseye. Anything he throws is a deadly projectile. If you’ve never seen the former Daredevil Netflix series, then you might have seen the villain in the 2003 Ben Affleck movie. I know, it wasn’t too memorable, but then again, I’m more used to the director’s cut. Either way, one of the biggest standouts in that movie was Colin Farrell’s Irish Bullseye. First of all, he was only Irish because Colin Farrell is Irish, which makes sense. He didn’t wear the famous blue and white unitard suit with the bullseye symbol from the comics, but he did have the variation of the symbol carved on his forehead. It was a good take for a more grounded version of the villain, but Colin Farrell’s Bullseye still fell a bit short.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO