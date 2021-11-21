ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis is tipped to make a fortune as the BBC's new Stacey Dooley

By Katie Hind
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis is tipped to become one of the BBC’s highest profile faces.

The public has fallen in love with the 27-year-old deaf actress, particularly after she and professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice performed part of their dance in silence to raise awareness of deafness.

With the EastEnders star now among the favourites to win the competition, Corporation chiefs are understood to be in discussions for her to front documentaries and other entertainment programmes, rather like Stacey Dooley, who won Strictly three years ago and signed a deal worth more than £200,000 a year with the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3IQv_0d30NPEX00
The public has fallen in love with the 27-year-old deaf actress, particularly after she and professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice performed part of their dance in silence to raise awareness of deafness. Pictured performing last night

Miss Ayling-Ellis has won acclaim for raising awareness of the deaf community.

As well as talking about having subtitled TV programmes, she is set to heap pressure on social media companies to put them on videos such as those on Instagram Stories.

One source said: ‘Rose is a star and is exactly what the BBC need. The nation has fallen in love with her.

'Everything about her is so charming and lovely.

‘She has won a fan base of millions of people in the matter of a few weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrFyR_0d30NPEX00
Miss Ayling-Ellis and Mr Pernice, 31, reduced Strictly’s judges to tears when their chosen track, Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson, fell silent lbut they continued to dance in a performance last week dedicated to the deaf community, showing how Miss Ayling-Ellis cannot hear the music as she dances

'She resonates with the young and the old, which is exactly what the BBC needs right now – and there are a number of projects being discussed for her after the show.’

Miss Ayling-Ellis and Mr Pernice, 31, reduced Strictly’s judges to tears when their chosen track, Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson, fell silent but they continued to dance.

The performance was dedicated to the deaf community and showed how Miss Ayling-Ellis cannot hear the music as she dances.

The couple later described it as their ‘special moment’ and it is tipped to win the Bafta TV Moment of the Year prize at next year’s ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXrQj_0d30NPEX00
Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley pictured on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoIjo_0d30NPEX00
Corporation chiefs are understood to be in discussions for Ayling-Ellis to front documentaries and other entertainment programmes, rather like Stacey Dooley, who won Strictly three years ago and signed a deal worth more than £200,000 a year with the BBC. Pictured at the Naturo SuperDog Awards 

Last night, Miss Ayling-Ellis and Mr Pernice scored 37 out of 40 for their quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from the Broadway musical version of Frozen.

Cynthia Erivo, who joined the judging panel in place of Craig Revel Horwood, who tested positive for Covid, awarded a maximum ten and described the routine as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘joyful’.

The leaderboard was topped by TV presenter Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, who scored a perfect 40.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, along with BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, were joint bottom with 31 points each.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is making history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.The 26-year-old is used to smashing records, having become the first deaf actor on EastEnders when she joined the soap in May 2020, playing Frankie Lewis – the daughter of Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter.She first became interested in acting as a child, starring in the award-winning short film The End in 2011 from deaf director Ted Evans.She later joined the Deafinitely Youth Theatre, before performing in a number of stage productions at the National Theatre and Manchester’s Royal Exchange.On TV, she’s appeared in Casualty...
THEATER & DANCE
prima.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing announces songs and dance routines for week 8

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the contestants' song and dance choices for this Saturday's (November 13) show – and it's a real mixed bag. In a good way, of course. As the celebrities compete for their chance to perform in the show's Musicals Special next week, viewers can expect everything from a Couple's Choice dance to the Argentine Tango when the stars grace the Strictly ballroom this weekend.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giovanni Pernice
Person
Stacey Dooley
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Zara Larsson
Person
Tom Fletcher
The Independent

Strictly: Giovanni Pernice explains how deaf actor Rose Ayling-Ellis uses ‘muscle memory’ to train

Giovanni Pernice has explained how he teaches Strictly Come Dancing contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis to dance.The EastEnders actor is the first deaf competitor to take part in the dancing competition and she wowed the judges with her jive to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” on Saturday (25 September).Appearing on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Wednesday (29 September), professional dancer Pernice was asked how he had adapted his teaching style to work with Ayling-Ellis.“We just now focus on the muscle memory more than relate it to the music,” Pernice explained. “Some people connect movement... to [the] lyric of the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Deaf People#Dance#Corporation#Instagram Stories
digitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing announces seventh celebrity elimination

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that Sara Davies is the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from the show. Sara and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec were pitted against Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off, but it was a unanimous decision from the judges to save Tilly and Nikita. The...
THEATER & DANCE
prima.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing's Chris Ramsey announces new TV show with wife Rosie

The Shagged. Married. Annoyed podcast is getting its first spin-off, as comedian Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie prepare to take their relationship to the small screen. The former Strictly Come Dancing hopeful confirmed the exciting news on yesterday's (November 10) The One Show, revealing that he and Rosie will be presenting their very own chat show as an "extension" of their hit podcast series.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: Cynthia Erivo praised for speaking to Rose Ayling-Ellis in British Sign Language

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have praised Cynthia Erivo for using sign language while speaking to Rose Ayling-Ellis.The Oscar-nominated actor stepped in for Craig Revel Horwood during Saturday (20 November) night’s Musicals Week spectacular, after the TV judge tested positive for Covid-19.During the show, Ayling-Ellis and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice performed to “Love is an Open Door” from Frozen.Following the couple’s performance, they were praised by the judges, with deaf actor Ayling-Ellis using an interpreter to receive her critiques.However, Erivo spoke to Ayling-Ellis in British Sign Language, saying that she found the performance “joyful” and “beautiful”.“That was so much...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: Guest judge Cynthia Erivo gives Rose and Giovanni perfect 10 for Frozen dance

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice received a perfect 10 from Strictly guest judge Cynthia Eviro this week. The Tony and Oscar-winning star replaced Craig Revel-Horwood on tonight’s (20 November) episode after he tested positive for Covid-19. She was a big fan of the duo’s quickstep to “Love Is An Open Door” from the musical Frozen, even though Pernice made a small error during part of the dance. “I think you’re joyful, beautiful,” she told Ayling-Ellis. “That was so much fun to watch, you managed to get all the characterisation, the mood, the feeling,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: What time does Strictly start on BBC One tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly underway, with the competition intensifying as more celebrities get booted off the show. The BBC dance competition has returned for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.Like previous seasons, the main Strictly show is broadcast on Saturday night, with a shorter results show airing on Sunday.But what times...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating?

Giovanni Pernice is one of Strictly Come Dancing's favourites, proving to be a hit with the audience week after week. But away from the dancefloor, the professional dancer - who has partnered up with Rose Ayling-Ellis - often courts headlines with his romantic conquests. Find out everything about his dating history here…
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Rose Ayling-Ellis: ‘There’s nothing wrong with being deaf – it’s society that’s the problem’

Last Saturday night, Rose Ayling-Ellis sealed the deal. We’d all been thinking it for a while, but her dance, which included a silent portion in tribute to the deaf community she has been part of since birth, was the moment we knew for sure: never in Strictly Come Dancing’s history has a winner been such a foregone conclusion. Anton du Beke was reduced to tears, saying that it was the greatest thing he had ever seen in all his time on the show. Motsi Mabuse gushed that it was “more than scores and dancing, it was a moment”. Shirley Ballas was so moved that she stood up to deliver her verdict. Even Craig Revel Horwood appeared to have learnt the sign language for “fab-u-lous”.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy