Former Hollywood wild child Drew Barrymore, 46, says her chaotic childhood made her a better mother

By Padraic Flanagan
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Hollywood wild child Drew Barrymore says her chaotic upbringing in a fractured family has made her a better mother to her two daughters.

In an interview in The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine today, the 46-year-old also reveals how her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman, the father of her children, triggered fears that history was repeating itself.

‘Divorce was my worst fear,’ she says. ‘It was something I never wanted to put my own children through. I felt broken. Truly, honestly broken.’

Drew’s parents divorced when she was nine. Her father, actor John Drew Barrymore, was a violent alcoholic who was barely in her life. Her mother Jaid, an aspiring actress, ‘wasn’t prepared’ for motherhood, Drew says.

A star aged seven thanks to Steven Spielberg’s ET, Drew went on to have drink and drug problems and her mother placed her in a psychiatric institution at 13. She spent 18 months there and, at 14, Drew legally divorced her parents.

Drew Barrymore says her upbringing in a fractured family has made her a better mother
A star at seven thanks to Steven Spielberg’s ET, Drew went on to have drink and drug problems

‘My mum put me there because she couldn’t cope with me any more but it was the best thing that happened to me,’ she admits. ‘It taught me boundaries. Until that point, I had none.’

Now Drew is a loving mother to Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, despite never having a role model to teach her how.

‘I didn’t have parents, I was the parent to them. It was all totally upside-down,’ she says. ‘So I didn’t know what I was doing. When people would talk to me about parenting I felt like an outcast.

'It took years for me to pluck up the courage to say, “Can you speak to me as someone who is desperately trying to learn? Can you teach me?”

‘There is so much pressure in life, particularly on mothers, to get it right, to get it perfect. It confuses me when people get so righteous about parenting. It makes me feel defensive and small.

Single since her marriage to art consultant Mr Kopelman ended, Drew is dipping her toe in the dating world

‘I’ve got love and humour but we’re all learning on the job. I don’t want to be my kids’ friend – I am their parent.’

Single since her marriage to art consultant Mr Kopelman ended, Drew is now dipping her toe in the dating world, but says her priority is her daughters, adding: ‘I hope my experience growing up in an industry toxically riddled with vanity can help me be better with my kids.’

Patricia Stone Singleton
2d ago

She is and always has been a wonderful actress and I so happy that she finally found peace and happiness in her life after such a traumatic childhood. God bless you and your family and friends Drew

Jax1
2d ago

my horrible childhood made me a better mom too.. I learned real quick what to NOT do when raising a child

sick of everything
2d ago

Horrible childhoods can can either way. I'm glad mine taught me exactly what I will NEVER do to my son or put him through. No matter what. And she's right...we all r learning as we go. I too hate when mothers are so righteous like they know it all. I wish mine came with a book. All I can do is try to be a better person everyday and hope that he learns from it. I mess up alot, but not in bad ways. I give in too much and baby him too much at times, but it's hard. I try to stand firm but he knows how to work me. I can live with loving him too much.

