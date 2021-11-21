ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed thieves are furious with fellow inmates... for stealing cash, tobacco and drugs from them

Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Prisoners are furious with fellow inmates – for stealing from them.

Convicts at HMP Altcourse, in Liverpool, have complained about cash, photographs, tobacco and drugs being taken from their cells.

The issue is ‘top of the list’ for complaints at the Category B jail, said the Independent Monitoring Board, which added that the problem ‘is made worse by its role as a local prison with its constant churn and transfer of prisoners’.

The issue is ‘top of the list’ for complaints at the Category B jail

A source said: ‘You have to see the funny side.

'Blokes who are probably inside for thieving are complaining their stuff has been stolen. It’s a bit rich.’

