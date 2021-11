“This bill will provide much-needed resources and services to help American families. For the first time in American history, families will get universal pre-kindergarten to help children learn and develop as well as financial support for child care. As a diabetic, I am proud to see that insulin payments will be capped at $35 dollars per month and the bill reduces out-of-pocket costs for other life-saving medications. In addition, it provides funding to fight climate change and extreme weather events that could help our area avoid future damages from storms like Hurricane Sandy and Tropical Storm Ida. I applaud President Biden for his leadership to better the lives of millions of Americans through his Build Back Better agenda. This is a great bill for New Jersey and I am proud to help pass it.”

