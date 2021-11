PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The numbers are always alarming and will get your attention. House fires, mostly starting in the kitchen, increase 300% on Thanksgiving Day. It is the single worst day of the year for house fires and there is a central cause. It’s not just about turkey deep fryers catching fire, house fires of all types spike on Thanksgiving Day. It’s the last thing anyone wants to see while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. “I’ve been to my fair share of Thanksgiving-related fires and prefer not to,” said Brian Kokkila. Kokkila is the assistant fire chief in Pittsburgh and Sharon Cooksey is...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO