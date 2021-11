FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is now available to all adults in the U.S. The FDA and CDC signed off on the expanded eligibility late last Friday, Nov. 19 in the hopes of getting ahead of a potential winter surge this holiday season. “We need all the all the protection we can get right now,” said Dr. Mo Rezaie, a physician at Fort Worth Primary Care. Under new federal rules, anyone 18 or older can now get either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose. The wait is just two months for those who got the...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO