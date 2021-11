Space Crew is a very interesting game. Its charming visuals don’t truly convey just how much the game will hand your butt to you. It’s hard, brutal, unforgiving, and yet somehow retains a good amount of fun. The Legendary Edition said “Hey, what if we added even more to the game but kept it just as brutal?” While the game is not completely balanced, and at times feels unfair, Space Crew: Legendary Edition is enough fun that I can recommend it, as long as challenging space sims are the type of game you’re looking.

