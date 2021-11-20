ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

TAD Elections Heating Up

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

The final tally of the race for the...

WGNO

Gearing up for election day. What to expect at the polls…

Now if you remember, the stats from the first day of early voting did not show the best turn out which had some election officials worried about how the rest of the elections would go. However, the Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is predicting a 35% turnout in Orleans Parish, higher than anyplace else in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reform Austin

Contenders Line Up To File For The Upcoming 2022 Elections

This Saturday marks the start of the battle for control in Texas politics, a key landmark for the upcoming 2022 elections. Democratic and Republican candidates will start filing for their candidacies for the March 1st party primaries. A number of state seats have been opened since their current occupants have...
AUSTIN, TX
beachcomber.news

New Election Maps Chop Up 5th District

In an action that will affect Long Beach elections for the next ten years, LB’s non-elected Redistricting Commission is preparing to cut portions of ELB’s 5th Council District out of El Dorado Park areas, moving them into the 4th district and attach Cal Heights and part of Bixby Knolls to District 5. [“E” on map.]
LONG BEACH, CA
whitmanwire.com

Walla Walla local elections wrap-up

Tuesday, Nov. 2 marked election day around the country, including here in Walla Walla. Voters were casting their ballot to fill five local positions: city council positions one (south ward), two (central ward), and three (at large), as well as school district positions one and two. The majority of the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Chronicle

Third Congressional District Race Beginning to Heat Up

Campaign signs for the Nov. 2 election may still be coming down, but a new crop of political advertising is sprouting as the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District moves into a new phase. It's not just campaign signs. Campaigns are cranking up their efforts to solicit donations and candidates...
ELECTIONS
sfciti.org

Up Next: 2022 Election-Palooza

SAN FRANCISCO VOTERS FACE A LOADED 2022 ELECTION CYCLE. Next year, San Francisco voters will find themselves immersed in a yearlong election season, from recalls and special elections to the regularly scheduled primary and general elections. San Francisco will go from zero local elections in 2021 to four in 2022! With so many positions on the ballot, next year has turned into a pivotal moment for the City. Learn more about the key races and what they could mean for San Francisco in our election digest below.
ELECTIONS
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
ECONOMY
eenews.net

A pipeline shutdown? Midwest war heats up over FERC permit

A fight over the future of a Midwest natural gas pipeline escalated yesterday, as the project’s developers warned it could shut down this winter while critics accused them of misleading the public about fuel shortages. Completed in 2019, the 65-mile Spire STL pipeline is currently operating in St. Louis with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
southdadenewsleader.com

Council Considers $19 Million in Proposed Covid Relief Programs

Homestead City Council held its regular Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The six-member Council considered distribution of federal monies from the American Rescue Plan Act (“the Act”). The Act, signed March 11, 2021, was designed to help local governments with Coronavirus recovery using federal money.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

How the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan could impact Americans' taxes

Democrats' $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act could soon become law — bringing a host of tax reforms with it. The massive social safety net expansion is currently in the Senate, where it is expected to receive revisions before potentially being sent to President Biden's desk to be signed into law. It includes provisions on areas ranging from universal pre-K to bolstering of the Affordable Care Act, and its tax reforms are designed to help finance the bill.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KVOE

Pay raises coming for 24-7 state agencies to offset staffing shortages

For months, business owners have bemoaned staffing shortages. The state of Kansas is not immune to that issue, and it’s taking action it hopes will reverse that trend. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced a plan that includes signing bonuses and differential payments to benefit facilities open around the clock, including the Kansas Department of Corrections, state hospitals through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and veterans homes operated by the Kansas Commission of Veterans Affairs.
KANSAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater

A northeast Iowa company that initially sought to export billions of gallons of groundwater to parched western states each year but scaled back the quantity after pushback has abandoned the request to state regulators altogether. The Pattison Sand Co. proposal was repeatedly rejected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources — most recently in May […] The post Company abandons appeal to export Iowa groundwater appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ proposed vaccination freedom reform attracts heavy dose of skepticism

TOPEKA — Retired registered nurse Debbie Detmer insisted the Kansas Legislature fight the federal government’s effort to trample religious, medical and personal freedoms by compelling workers to be vaccinated during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The Shawnee grandmother said lawmakers convening Monday for the special legislative session devoted to COVID-19 must reinforce ideals of bodily autonomy […] The post Kansas’ proposed vaccination freedom reform attracts heavy dose of skepticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is Adding The Most Clean Energy Jobs

The battle in the Senate over the “Build Back Better” bill has been held up to some extent because of Senator Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. The state is the closest possible to being the coal capital of the nation. The tug of war could affect a portion of America’s energy future. It is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
