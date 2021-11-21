ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Murphy scores 18 to lead Drake over Richmond 73-70

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Tremell Murphy posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Drake edged past Richmond 73-70 on Saturday.

A basket by Murphy with 3:36 to go gave Drake the lead and the Bulldogs held on from there.

Roman Penn had 12 points for Drake (3-0). Tucker DeVries added 11 points. D.J. Wilkins had 10 points.

Tyler Burton scored a career-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Spiders (2-2). Grant Golden added 17 points and five assists. Isaiah Wilson had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

