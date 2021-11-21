ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter Jr. scores 13 to lift Navy over Radford 47-33

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

John Carter Jr. had 13 points as Navy beat Radford 47-33 on Saturday.

Daniel Deaver had 10 points and three blocks for Navy (2-2). Sean Yoder added six rebounds. Greg Summers had eight rebounds.

Chyree Walker had 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

