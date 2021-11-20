Weather could delay Thanksgiving travel in these parts of the US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving week is here, which means one of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here too!. As anyone who travels around the holidays knows, it’s best to give yourself extra time whether you’re traveling by car, plane or any other method of transportation. But will you have to factor in even more time for weather?
It’s a beautiful day for a Thanksgiving feast. Thursday’s weather of partly sunny skies with a high near 51 degrees will allow for safer travel and outdoor quality time as families gather back together, many for the first time in a while due to COVID-19. The weather may take a...
Comments / 0