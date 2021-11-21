ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers shows love to Packers coach with funny shirt

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers is officially the president of the Matt LaFleur Fan Club. The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed love to LaFleur, the team’s head coach, by wearing a funny shirt to the Packers’ flight to Minnesota for Week 11. The...

