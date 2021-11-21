ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Xavi wants Barcelona to boost attack, 'personality' after debut win

By Sam Marsden
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavi Hernandez was happy to win his first game as Barcelona coach but says his side must improve in attack after a 1-0 win in Saturday's Catalan derby against Espanyol. Memphis Depay scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the second half at Camp Nou as...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Xavi set for debut against Espanyol as Barcelona feel belief again

Madrid (AFP) – After 2,373 days away, Xavi Hernandez will be back with Barcelona for a match at Camp Nou on Saturday and he can expect a hero’s welcome. Xavi’s return as coach was confirmed at the start of the international break but two weeks has done nothing to dim the crackle of excitement ahead of his opening game on the bench.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Xavi Hernandez Starts a New Chapter For FC Barcelona With a Win

FC Barcelona enjoyed a much awaited win after they beat their city-rivals, Espanyol FC, on match day 13 at La Liga Santander 2021/22. Their key striker, Memphis Depay, scored the solo goal of the match, which came off a penalty, after the Dutch player himself was fouled right at the beginning of the second half.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Leandro Cabrera
Person
Xavi
ESPN

Xavi's winning Barcelona debut, Liverpool thump Arsenal, Vlahovic magic: What you missed this weekend

The weekend will be dominated by events at Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally relieved of his managerial duties, but there were talking points galore around Europe in the top leagues. Xavi made a positive start to life as Barcelona boss, Arsenal's superb unbeaten run was halted in ruthless fashion by Liverpool, and Lionel Messi finally broke his scoreless run in Ligue 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Xavi’s stern 5-word reaction to first win as Barcelona manager

The Xavi Hernandez managerial era with Barcelona kicked off with a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga play. This edition of the Barcelona derby sure turned out to be a match of two halves. Barca had its way in possession over the first half as it created multiple high percentage goal-scoring opportunities and was also able to constantly win the ball back with ease due to its stout high-pressing system. However, Espanyol managed to create key chances over the late stages of the match, which made for one thrilling finish.
SOCCER
ESPN

Sporting CP clinch last-16 spot with 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund

Sporting CP beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday with two goals from Pedro Goncalves to clinch their spot in the Champions League knockout stages and eliminate the Germans from the competition. - What every team needs to get out of their UCL group. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Catalan Derby#Espn#Gavi
ESPN

Five-star Leipzig thrash Brugge after rampant first half

RB Leipzig scored four goals in a rampant first-half performance and added one more after the break for a comprehensive 5-0 victory away at Club Brugge on Wednesday that lifted them off the foot of Champions League Group A. Leipzig are now in pole position to finish third in the...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Watch: Introducing Xavi's Barcelona backroom team

Introducing the backroom staff of new Barcelona coach Xavi. Xavi and his staff are already two sessions into training with FC Barcelona. These are the seven people who are supporting the new boss with his important new challenge: Head coach: Xavi Hernández. Assistant coach: Òscar Hernández, Assistant coach: Sergio Alegre;...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Xavi in no rush to make Barcelona signings - report

Xavi’s arrival at Barcelona has, unsurprisingly, seen the rumor mill get all excited about players who could be targeted by the Catalan giants this January. Raheem Sterling, Dani Olmo, Timo Werner, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez and Saul Niguez are just some of the stars that have already been linked with Barcelona since Xavi returned.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Xavi to try and bring Francisco Trincao back to Barcelona?

Newly crowned king of Barcelona Xavi has a few things on his mind when it comes to January moves. The legend wants to bolster the attack to help take some pressure off a Barca defense that’s shown itself to be vulnerable this season. There are a few transfers that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

LaLiga formally approve Barcelona appointment of Xavi

LaLiga has formally approved the appointment of Xavi as Barcelona coach. LaLiga's Department of Financial control have on Monday given the green light to Barcelona's appointment of Xavi as the club's new coach, COPE have revealed. The payment of €5 million to Al Sadd to release Xavi from his contract...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona boss Xavi 'is plotting a move for Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi' after struggling for first-team football, with the Spaniard looking to revamp his attack at the Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Xavi is plotting a transfer move for Chelsea wing stars Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports in Spain. Xavi, newly appointed on November 6, is thought to be keen to revamp the club's attack, with the Blues trio high on his shortlist. And as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona wants Liverpool star "at all costs": Reports claim Xavi is targeting huge raid for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is wanted by Barcelona, according to reports, with new boss Xavi and president Joan Laporta seeing the Egyptian king as the ideal marquee buy. El Nacional in Catalonia have claimed that Xavi sees Salah as the answer to his prayers as the right-wing option that Barca have been lacking - and though there isn't much cash to be splashed, he could still get his way.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy