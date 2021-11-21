UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson signs hat after touchdown, flagged 15 yards

Asked about facing UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell laughed a bit. “You know what I say about veteran starters, right?” he said. “He’s another one of those guys, just like Arizona State’s quarterback, just like Cal’s quarterback, that have had these multi-years and are seasoned in their offense. They’re hard to defend, but that’s a challenge we stand to take. And we know what we have to do to win this game is that we’re going to have to play really quality football in all three phases to do it.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO